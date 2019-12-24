Kandhamal: A minor girl was allegedly gangraped by three persons in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, a police officer said Tuesday.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl, all three accused, including a minor boy, were apprehended in the case and produced before a local court, which remanded two of them in 14-day judicial custody, he said.

The boy’s matter was referred to Juvenile Justice Board by the court for further inquiry.

According to the girl’s complaint, she was returning home after attending a local fete nearby, when the trio offered to accompany her.

As they hailed from the same village that she did, the girl accepted the offer, the officer said, referring to the complaint.

She was then allegedly taken to a secluded place and gangraped, he said, adding that the police was waiting for the medical reports to arrive.

Meanwhile, a chargesheet has been filed in Puri district against six persons in another gangrape case.

Among those accused in the case is a dismissed police constable, Puri Superintendent of Police Uma Shankar Das said.

The girl, in her complaint, said she was taken to police quarters in Puri December 2 by the six accused, who then took turns to rape her.

