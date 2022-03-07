Patana: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was forcibly taken away from a local fair and gangraped by three youths in Patana area of Keonjhar district.

The incident reportedly took place Saturday night. According to reports, the 14-year-old girl was visiting a mela (fair) as part of the Jagar Yatra in Patana block headquarters area Saturday.

Power supply was out of order for some time. Taking advantage of the darkness, the three youths forcibly took the minor girl to the verandah of a shop in Durgadeipur and took turns on her.

Following the incident, the father of the victim filed a complaint at the local police station. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested two of the accused.

The arrested youths were identified as Pandab Nayak of Kameswar and Ranjit Mohanty of Tikayat Patina. The third accused is yet to be arrested. It was learnt that the victim identified two youths while the third one had put on a face mask.

The arrested youths and the victim were medically examined. Ghatagaon Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Asit Ranjan Mohanty said that the accused have been arrested under various sections of the POCSO Act and IPC.

PNN