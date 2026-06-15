Belguntha: Police arrested a 25-year-old man on charge of raping a 14-year-old girl in a village under the Gangpur police limits in Ganjam district. The accused, identified as Tapan Dakua, 25, was later produced in the court. According to police, the girl’s parents had gone to visit a relative in Badgad the night of June 11, leaving the minor and her younger sister home alone.

Taking advantage of their absence, Dakua allegedly approached the house around 11:30 pm and knocked on the door. When the girl opened the door, he allegedly covered her mouth and raped her. The girl screamed, prompting Dakua to flee the scene. Several villagers witnessed him running away, according to the complaint filed by the minor.

Gangpur police IIC Banabihari Pradhan confirmed that a case (266/26) has been registered and that Dakua has been arrested and produced before a court.