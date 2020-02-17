Rourkela: A minor girl who was allegedly kidnapped by some miscreants from here a year ago was rescued by family members, Sunday.

According to the victim’s father, the minor girl from Sector E area of Bondamunda near Rourkela was reportedly abducted by some unidentified miscreants a year back.

The miscreants reportedly kept the girl at Koelnagar area in Rourkela where she was subjected to physical and mental torture. It is alleged that she was forced to do all kinds of household chores like cleaning utensils to toilets.

After nearly a year of torture, the girl managed to sneak out of the clutches of her abductors. She reached the house of one of their relatives from where her family members brought her back.

Family members of the minor girl lodged a complaint at Bondamunda Police Station after she narrated the entire ordeal before them.

Shiv Narayan Yadav, father of the victim, said, “I don’t know the identity of the kidnappers or reason behind her abduction. But fortunately, she escaped from them by scaling the boundary wall of the house where she was kept.” Bondamunda Police have launched a probe into the matter.