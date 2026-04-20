Simulia: A 15-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging at the Kupura area under the police limits in Balasore district after her mother stopped her from watching television Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Dharitri Maharana, a student of Class IX at a local Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya. According to reports, the girl was watching TV in the afternoon without bathing or completing her routine when her mother objected.

Upset over the reprimand, she went into the bathroom, locked the door from inside and allegedly hanged herself using a towel.

When she did not open the door for a long time, family members broke it open and rushed her to the Simulia hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Simulia police seized the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. An unnatural death case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.