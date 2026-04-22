Bhubaneswar: Intense heatwave conditions persist in Odisha, disrupting daily life from early hours, with no respite likely for the next four days, until April 25.

On Tuesday, a yellow warning for hot and humid conditions has been issued for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts.

At the same time, under the influence of Kalbaisakhi, a yellow warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, rain and gusty winds has been issued for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts. Wind speeds are expected to reach 30 to 40 kmph.

According to weather department, 18 locations in the state recorded temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or above in the past 24 hours. Jharsuguda was the hottest place at 43.5 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, Titilagarh and Sambalpur recorded 42.5 degrees, Hirakud 42.4 degrees, Bolangir 42.2 degrees, Angul 42.1 degrees, Sonepur 41.7 degrees, Sundargarh and Talcher 41.5 degrees, Dhenkanal, Bargarh, Nuapada and Rourkela 41 degrees, Boudh 40.7 degrees, Bhawanipatna 40.5 degrees, and Nayagarh, Bhadrak and Khurda 40 degrees Celsius.