Hapur (Uttar Pradesh): A minor rape victim was attacked with acid in Hapur district Sunday.

The victim and her family alleged that a relative of the accused was pressurizing them for a compromise and when they refused, she was attacked with acid.

They alleged that the accused threw acid on the girl’s feet and fled saying that the next time, it would be her face.

The victim has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Babugarh police station in-charge Uttam Singh Rathore said the minor was allegedly raped in June 2019.

Police had arrested a man, identified as Dilshad, in the case.

Senior police officials said that the acid attack was a result of dispute between the girl’s family and the neighbours.

The police said that the matter is being investigated.

