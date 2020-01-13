Chikiti: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative in Sunupur under Golanthara police limits in Ganjam district, the police said.

The matter came to the fore after the survivor’s family lodged a complaint at the Mahila police station in Berhampur. They alleged that attempts are being made to suppress the incident while four persons are involved in the incident. The incident occurred when the accused called the girl outside her house on some pretext. Later, he took her to a deserted place and raped her over there.

The police have launched a probe into the incident.

