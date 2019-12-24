Purnea: An eight-year old girl was allegedly raped and killed by three minor boys in Bishunpur village in this district of Bihar, police said Tuesday. Two of the accused, aged 14 and 16, were arrested Monday evening, they said.

Search operations are underway to nab the third minor, Dhamdaha police station SHO Raj Kishore Sharma told reporters.

The deceased’s father in his complaint said the family members were alarmed as she did not return home till late in the night n Sunday, after she went to watch television in the neighbourhood.

The girl’s half naked body was found soaked in blood near a shop at Bishunpur village chowk here Monday, Sharma said. It has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

In another development in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh four minors have been detained for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl and shooting a video of the act.

Police said that the four between the ages of 16 and 17 years allegedly raped the girl at an isolated place in Singran, about three kilometres from the district headquarters.

Jamodi police station in-charge Abhishek Singh Parihar said the incident took place December 1, but the victim filed a complaint December 22.

The victim has also alleged that the boys used their mobile phones to shoot a video of the act, he said, adding that the phones have been sent for forensic examination, as the video was found to be deleted. The boys have been detained under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

