Bhubaneswar: In a minor reshuffle in the bureaucracy, the state government Thursday gave the charge of Revenue and Disaster Management department to additional chief secretary PK Mohapatra replacing NK Dhal.

Mohapatra will continue as the Agriculture Production Commissioner.

Dhal, a 1993-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as principal secretary of the Health and Family Welfare department in place of PK Meherda.

Meherda, an officer of 1997 batch, has been given a new posting as the commissioner-cum-secretary in Commerce and Transport department with additional charge of special secretary of the Agriculture and Farmer Empowerment department.

Dibya Jyoti Parida, a 2016-batch officer, will replace Yeddula Vijay as commissioner of Rourkela Municipal Corporation with additional charge of chief executive officer (CEO) of Rourkela Smart City Limited.

Parida was earlier posted as the deputy secretary in the Health and Family Welfare department and held additional charge of the National Health Mission.

Vijay, a 2014-batch officer, has been posted as deputy secretary of the Planning and Convergence.

Apart from the responsibilities as CEO of Central Electricity Supply Utility of Orissa (Cesu) and managing director (MD) of Capital Region Urban Transport (Crut), senior IPS officer Arun Bothra will now hold additional charge of chairman and managing director of the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC).