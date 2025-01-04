Boinda: Two minor siblings were critically injured after they were shot at in their sleep by unknown assailants at Bhangamunda village under Kishorenagar police limits in Angul district late Thursday night.

The injured were identified as Prakash Mirdha, 11, and his sister Jagyanseni Mirdha, 15, children of Prafulla Mirdha. They were rescued by villagers and taken to Redhakhole hospital.

After receiving first aid, they were shifted to VIMSAR in Burla. Due to the severity of their injuries, they were subsequently shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for advanced care.

Prafulla, a labourer in a brick kiln, lives with his two daughters and son. On the fateful night, Prafulla was at the brick kiln while his daughters and son were sleeping in the house. Out of nowhere, miscreants fired at the house from outside. The bullets hit Jagyanseni and Prakash. Jagyanseni was shot in the chest, while Prakash was hit on his hand.

Angul Superintendent of Police Rahul Jain along with SDPO of Athamallik, Balakrushna Kanar, and Kishorenagar IIC Bibhuti Pradhan visited the crime scene and launched an investigation, while Kishorenagar police registered a case.

PNN