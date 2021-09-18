Baripada: A 15-year-old boy has been trampled to death by two wild elephants in Mayurbhanj district, a forest officer said Saturday.

The incident took place when Chandan Murmu was sleeping in his house at Madhuria village in Rasagobindpur block on Friday night. Two tuskers damaged the thatched house and trampled the boy to death, Rasgobindpur Forest Range Officer Prasanta Behera said.

His parents fled the house when the tuskers attacked it, Behera said.

A postmortem examination was conducted and a case of unnatural death was lodged, the officer added.

PTI