Phulbani: Dejected with the violent activities of Red rebels, a minor girl has left a Maoist organisation and surrendered before Kandhamal police Thursday. The 16-year-old, who laid down arms, is a resident of Tumudibandha area of Kandhamal district.

She joined the Ghumusara Area Committee (BGN Division) of Maoist organisation September 23, 2018. After joining the rebels, she was not keeping well. This apart, she disliked to terrorise villagers and forcibly get food from them, the minor said.

After an exchange of fire with security personnel in Lengaramaha forest March 13, 2019, she was completely frightened. Moreover, she was being ill-treated by Maoist leaders, the girl said.

The minor escaped from the Maoist camp December 26 and surrendered before police, informed SP Prateek Geeta Singh, adding that rehabilitation benefits will be provided to her as per the government rules.

The SP further said that the minor was involved in exchange of fire at Gadimaska and Lengaramaha and blocked roads at Baliguda and Daringbadi by felling trees.

PNN