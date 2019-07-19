It’s been over a month since Kabir Singh hit the screens, but fans can’t seem to get over Shahid Kapoor’s film. Recently, Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput posted a throwback photo on her Instagram handle, and fans can’t stop gushing over her.

A few of them started referring to her as ‘Kabir Singh ki asli bandi’. Not only this, many called Mira ‘female Kabir Singh’. In fact, one user commented, “Why they have taken Kiara (Advani) in Kabir Singh? They should have taken you.” This is a reference to the film, where Shahid calls Kiara “his bandi”.

Shahid, who plays a hot-headed surgeon in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Kabir Singh, is basking in its success at the box office. The film has now crossed the Rs 260-crore mark in India, and has earned Rs 263.19 crore in its fourth week.

Have a look at the Instagram picture: