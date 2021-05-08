Mumbai: Superstar Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the cutest couples in B-town. The two often appear on social media expressing their love for each other. Now recently, Mira has revealed a bad habit of Shahid on her Instagram handle.

Actually Mira has shared a photo on the story of her Instagram account. She shared a picture of a pair of shoes and socks strewn around on a carpet inside a room after a workout and also wrote “Are all men like this.”

Mira keeps sharing the highlights of her daily routine with fans and also posts pictures of Shahid and their kids. Once she had posted a video in which she was about to wear makeup to get ready, but couldn’t find her beauty blender.

When she started looking for it, she found it lying in son, Zain Kapoor’s, swimming pool. On picking it up, she found that it had been cut. Along with the video, she asked her fans if they too face such problems as a mother.

The adorable couple is proud parents to two lovely children Zain Kapoor and Misha Kapoor. On the professional front, Shahid is currently shooting for an upcoming movie with Tollywood queen Raashi Khaana.

He has finished the shooting of Jersey which will release in October. He is riding high on the success of his blockbuster movie Kabir Singh that won him accolades for his performance. The film also starred Kiara Advani.