New Delhi: Olympic silver medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu said Saturday that she will not just rest on her silver medal. Instead she will work doubly hard to win the gold in the next Olympics at Paris in 2024. Mirabai Chanu said this during a felicitation programme organised here to honour her. It was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah.

In the programme Shah felicitated Chanu for bringing laurels to the country in weightlifting. He exhorted her not to be content with the silver medal and to aim for gold next time. Chanu assured him that she would do her best.

The 27-year-old sportsperson has been appointed as an additional superintendent of police in her home state Manipur. It came after her recent success at the Summer Games. Chanu was honoured during the 51st Raising Day celebrations of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), a central government think tank. Shah presented the weightlifter with a shawl and memento.

Shah said Chanu brought honour for India by winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympics and is now a proud member of the police force. “I thank her for her hard work and dedication,” the home minister said.

“When I met her on the stage to honour her, I wished her success. Everyone, from the prime minister of the country to the common man, has applauded her and rejoiced in her victory. I want to tell her that she should not be content with a silver medal but should now aim for gold. The entire country is waiting for it,” Shah added.

Shah said much more needed to be done for athletes in terms of providing them facilities.

Chanu had clinched a silver medal in the 49kg category weightlifting that opened India’s account at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics. India won a total of seven medals at the Games.