Mumbai: Actor Brahma Mishra, who immortalised the Mirzapur character of ‘Lalit’ in pop culture, has passed away.

Divyenndu Mishra’s co-actor from the Prime Video series, confirmed the news as he took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt message about the latter’s demise.

Divyenndu posted a throwback picture of himself with Brahma Mishra and captioned the image, “RIP Brahma Mishra Our Lalit is no more Let’s pray for him everyone/”

Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Shriya Pilgaonkar expressed their condolences in the comment section. While the actor’s fans and his co-actors are reeling from Mishra’s early demise, the cause of his death is still unknown.

In addition to ‘Mirzapur’, Brahma Mishra had also been a part of projects like Dangal, Manjhi – The Mountain Man, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Hawaizaada and Hello Charlie.