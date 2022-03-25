Balasore: Some unidentified miscreants assaulted and looted a bus driver Thursday night on NH-60 near Jaleswar in Balasore.

The private bus driver was identified as Karunakar Das.

According to Das, some passengers had booked the bus named ‘Nila Madhab’ from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata in West Bengal. Das was on his way to Kolkata when he overtook a speeding sedan near Rajghat locality in the district. A few minutes later, the car overtook the bus and signalled it to stop immediately.

After Das stopped the bus, three occupants got down from the car and started shouting at him. Later, they manhandled the victim driver and abused him using filthy language. They fled from the spot following the incident. However, the trio had gathered another 15 to 20 persons who intercepted the bus again on the way near Jaleswar. They all assaulted the driver Das and snatched away his belongings. The miscreants also damaged the private bus.

On being informed, Jaleswar police reached the spot. Police have also launched a probe into the incident. It is suspected that the scuffle erupted over giving side to each other on the road.

“The miscreants did not harm any of the passengers,” an official said.

