Berhampur: A former sarpanch was hacked to death at Auto Nagar under Kisini panchayat in Ganjam district Thursday. Past enmity is said to be the reason behind the attack.

The deceased was identified as Loknath Dalei, former sarpanch of Kisini panchayat.

According to a source, five-six miscreants arrived at Dalei’s house on motorcycles at about 11.30am. Finding him standing outside his house, they threw chilli powder at his eyes and then started attacking him with sharp weapons including swords. Hearing his cries for help, locals came to his rescue. Seeing people coming towards them, the miscreants left the place riding their motorcycles.

Locals found Dalei already dead. After getting information about the incident, police reached the spot and recovered the body for postmortem. Registering a case, they have started an investigation. Efforts are underway to identify the attackers, police said.

Meanwhile, some local people linked the attack to past enmity as Dalei had been attacked several times in the past as well.

