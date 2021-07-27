Sambalpur: In a gruesome incident, a man was hacked to death by two unidentified miscreants in Govindtola area under Dhanupali police limits in Sambalpur district late Monday night.

Past enmity is said to be the reason behind the attack. The deceased has been identified as Deepak Jabak, a resident of Govindtola area.

According to a source, Jabak was returning home from work Monday night. On his way back home, he was stopped by the two miscreants and, before he could understand anything, they attacked him with sharp edged weapons and fled the spot.

A seriously injured Jabak was rescued by local people and rushed to Sambalpur DHH. Later he was shifted to VIMSAR in Burla. He succumbed there while undergoing treatment.

On being informed, a team from Dhanupali police station reached the spot and launched a probe. A manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding miscreants, it was learnt.

Ample police forces have been deployed in the locality to avoid any untoward incidents, the source added.

PNN