Bhubaneswar: Miscreants looted Rs 27 lakh after breaking open an ATM of Punjab National Bank on Patia railway station road under Infocity police limits in Bhubaneswar Sunday.

The miscreants cut open the ATM system by using a gas cutter machine to steal more than Rs 27 lakh in cash, police said.

As there was no guard deployed at the ATM, the miscreants committed the crime and managed to flee.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started an investigating into the matter.

Earlier Commisonerate Police arrested Soumya Ranjan Jena in Bhubaneswar October 5 for looting two banks in the state capital.

Incidentally, he looted the same banks from which he had taken loans to start a business. The accused confessed to the crime, police said. Jena decamped with Rs 2.80 lakh from Indian Overseas Bank September 7 and then September 28, he looted Rs 10 lakh from Bank of India.

PNN