Berhampur: Unidentified miscreants looted Rs 4.5 lakh from a motorcycle showroom Tuesday late night at Bainchabania Square under Hinjili police limit of Ganjam district.

The matter came to fore after a staff of the showroom found the showroom shutter half-opened. After entering the showroom, he went to the cash counter and found no money left in there.

The worker called up the owner of the shop over phone and informed about the matter. After the owner reached the spot, as many as three cash counters were found broken and looted.

The owner of the showroom lodged an FIR at Hinjili police station complaining that Rs 4.5 lakh was looted.

It is being suspected that taking the advantage of the darkness, the robbers looted the cash by breaking locks and shutter of the shop. Police have started an investigation into the matter after capturing the CCTV footage.

PNN