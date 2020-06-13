Puri: A police officer’s house was allegedly burgled by unidentified miscreants at Police Colony in Clark Road under Kakatpur police station in Puri district wee hours of Saturday.

The incident took place when Sujit Kumar Das, Inspector in Charge (IIC) posted at Kakatpur police station, had gone to stay at his house in a village in Kakatpur block along with his family.

Police said that gold jewellery and some money were looted from the house.

A case of house trespass and theft was registered at Kumbharpada police station, police added.

Sources said that Dash had gone to visit his own house and returned Saturday at around 7am. When he reached his house, he saw that the door was lying open and its lock missing, police said.

A scientific team along with sniffer dogs has been engaged to investigate. Details of stolen items have not been confirmed yet.

PNN