Cuttack: Dozens of men pelted stones at on-duty police officers in Cuttack Sunday morning after they were ordered to disperse amid the ongoing shutdown.

According to Cuttack DCP Akhileswar Singh, during patrolling Sunday morning Mangalabag police IIC received reports about tension brewing in Kesharpur area after a bone was found at a mosque in the locality.

The IIC along with his patrolling team approached a group of men near the mosque and was trying to enquire about the incident. The situation, however, turned violent as several other locals joined the pre-existent crowd and pelted stones at the police.

The cops had to resort to baton charge to bring the situation under control.

DCP Singh said that the situation remains normal now. That said, three platoons of cops have been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident.

The cops have detained several men in connection with the incident. Besides, they are scanning CCTV footage to identify others involved in it.

“We have received videos of several men involved in the incident. They will be arrested and produced in the court. I appeal the denizens to follow government orders and cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order. Violators will be dealt with strictly,” said Singh.

It may be mentioned here that violence erupted in Odia Bazar area of the town Saturday at around 8:30pm during shutdown and policemen were attacked in that incident as well

According to a source, at least 35 men from Odia Bazar, Maika lane and Deevan Bazar areas attacked the officials while they were staging a flag march. The men pelted stones and verbally abused the police.

The police had to resort to baton charge to bring the situation under control. Cases have been registered against 35 people in Lalbagh police station in this connection.

Lalbagh IIC Ashutosh Mishra said the incident took place when the cops were trying to enforce the shutdown.