Talcher: Unidentified miscreants put Talcher MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan’s Toyota Fortuner car and an ambulance belonging to Biju Yuva Bahini on fire late Saturday night. The incident took place at the MLA’s Bharatpur camp office under Bikrampur police limits here in Angul district.

While the MLA’s car was gutted in the incident, the ambulance sustained partial damages. There have been no human casualties in the incident, however.

According to a source, upon returning from Bhubaneswar at about 11:30pm, Pradhan went to sleep at his camp office. His staff learnt about the vehicles being on fire at about 2:00am. They woke Pradhan up and subsequently the flames were doused.

On being informed, Bikrampur inspector-in-charge and a team of police reached the spot. The cops have lodged a case (Case No- 142/19) and are probing the matter.

It may be mentioned here that this is not the first time Pradhan’s vehicles were targeted. Earlier in August, some unidentified miscreants had set some of the vehicles parked in Pradhan’s MLA colony quarter in Bhubaneswar on fire. Two cars, two motorcycles and a bicycle parked there were gutted in the incident.

