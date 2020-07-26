Bhubaneswar: Two unidentified miscreants looted gold ornaments from a female DSP at Unit III area under Kharavelanagar police limits in Bhubaneswar Sunday morning.

Vigilance department DSP Tanuja Mohanty was sweeping the front side of her residence Sunday morning at the time of incident. Two miscreants came on a two-wheeler out of nowhere and attempted to snatch her gold chain away. Mohanty, meanwhile, put up a strong resistance.

Hearing the commotion, her husband rushed out of the house and tried to rescue her wife. One of the miscreants, meanwhile, took out a firearm and held it to her husband’s head. They then took all her ornaments and sped away from the spot.

The vigilance DSP later lodged an FIR with Kharavela Nagar police station.

Registering a case, the police have started an investigation into the matter. A manhunt has been launched to nab the miscreants. The police are on the job of assessing video footages captured in CCTV cameras installed in the locality.

PNN