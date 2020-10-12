Rourkela: Unidentified miscreants decamped with approximately Rs 1.91 lakh from the staff of a petrol pump here Monday. The victim identified as Paramjit Singh is a staff of the Beldihi petrol pump. The money was kept in the side-box of his two-wheeler.

Paramjit had gone to the State Bank of India branch in Uditnagar area to deposit the cash around 1.00pm. He had some other jobs also. Finding the SBI counters crowded, he then went to the Canara Bank in the same area. He kept the money locked inside the dickey.

When he returned he found the side-box broken and the money missing. Later Paramjit lodged an FIR with the Uditnagar police. The cops have started an investigation into the matter.

Police are trying to ascertain the identities of the accused by examining the CCTV footage of the locality. They are confident of apprehending the culprits soon.

PNN