Puri: Unidentified miscreants ran away with about Rs 3.5 lakh from a person’s motorcycle dickey at near Pipili Sub-Registrar’s office Friday. The victim has been identified as Pradeep Badhei of Potala village in this district.

According to a police official, Pradeep had withdrawn cash worth Rs 3.5 lakh from Dandamukundapur branch of State Bank of India which he had to deposit with a Moharir at Pipili sub-registrar office to purchase a plot.

The victim had kept the cash bag in his bike dicky and was getting some documents photocopied at a shop near the sub-registrar office square. Meanwhile, the thieves broke the dicky and fled with the bag containing the cash.

Later, Pradeep lodged an FIR with the police on this context. The cops have started an investigation into the matter.

Police are yet to get any concrete evidence as the shops nearby do not have any CCTV cameras installed. However, the sleuths are confident of apprehending the culprits soon.

PNN