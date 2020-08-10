Bhubaneswar: After a 15-day long probe, the Commissionerate Police Monday arrested three members of a looters’ gang who had robbed a lady Deputy Superintendent of Vigilance directorate in front of her residence at Unit-III area here July 26.

The cops seized three gold chains weighing 300 grams, one country-made revolver with three live ammunition, two motorcycles and some sharp weapons from their possession.

The accused were identified as Ashok Behera alias Sangram Pala and Ranjan Pala, 32, of Gandhinagar in Berhampur, Debraj Jena alias Munna, 32, of Kuleswarpatna and Bijaya Kumar Samantray of Dasapatna in Pipli area of Puri.

All the three accused are the associates of one earlier arrested, Santosh Reddy alias Santu, who is currently under police custody.

The accused were allegedly involved in several snatching incidents in the city and the adjoining areas during the last couple of months. A special team of officers of Kharavela Nagar and Khandagiri police station under the leadership of ACP Special Squad has been created top catch the culprits.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that the cops involved in the operation may undergo self-quarantine as two out of the arrested trio have reportedly been tested positive for coronavirus during their antigen tests.

Speaking on the issue, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Umashankar Dash said that they are yet to receive the test reports which will be declared by the Health and Family Welfare department. A decision in this regard will be taken after the the report is received.

The accused were Monday sent to judicial custody.