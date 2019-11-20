Bhubaneswar: The Assembly Wednesday witnessed confrontation between two senior members—Pradeep Maharathy (BJD) and Narasingha Mishra (Congress) during Zero Hour.

As soon as the Zero Hour began, Maharathy sought Speaker’s permission to raise a question as ‘point of order’. Speaker SN Patro allowed him and Maharathy raised the issue of issuance of a circular by government asking the leaders imprisoned during the emergency under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) to apply for pension under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY).

Maharathy said the governments in many states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh have honoured the leaders arrested under MISA. The BJD leader said he himself was arrested and imprisoned for 18 months under MISA.

He urged the Speaker to direct the government not to cover the MISA arrestees under the MBPY.

Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra said, “Allowing members to speak as ‘point of order’ during Zero Hour is violation of Rules of Business of the House. As there is no business before the House, point of order cannot be issued during the Zero Hour. One can speak on subjects which cannot be discussed during other business hours.”

In his response, the Speaker said, “I have already said that it cannot be treated as point of order. As he (Maharathy) is a senior member of the House, I have allowed him to speak.”

Interfering in the discussion between the Speaker and Mishra, Maharathy (from his seat) said, “I know about you. You have changed three parties.”

Mishra retorted, “I have changed three parties. Everyone knows what my past and present is. I know about the history and geography of the senior MLA and how I helped him. I don’t want to speak all these here. If he makes further running commentary now, I will directly talk to him.”

Maharathy, who was sitting behind Mishra, said, “Tell me what history and geography you know about me.” Many of the members appealed both the leaders not to engage in verbal duel. As Mishra turned towards Maharathy, the latter left the House (for some time).

Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik urged the government to take action against the officials who had issued a circular asking the MISA leaders to apply for pension under MBPY. Naik said it is an insult to the MISA prisoners.