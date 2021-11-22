Thiruvananthapuram: The first round of the battle of a 22-year-old mother appears to be successful, when a four-member team formed on the directions of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) arrived here with the ‘missing’ baby.

The team arrived Sunday night.

Anupama, who is on a sit-protest in front of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCWC) Monday expressed happiness at the arrival of baby from Andhra Pradesh, which was given in adoption violating all the basic laws. She, however, continued to be distressed and expressed her ire.

“We have not been kept in the loop at all and the concerned officials are not telling us anything and now I fear that maybe even the DNA tests could be manipulated as those officials at the two agencies continue to sit at the helm of affairs. We fear things might not go in the way it should go. Till now despite our attempts to reach the officials on what next, we have no clue. We wish to know if the DNA samples would be taken together,” said Anupama to the media.

“We feel that these officials are engaged in a personal revenge. They say one thing and do the opposite. We are losing patience and mind you, till this day our protests have been very restrained and I do not know if we will continue the protest in the same manner as we are now deeply distressed,” said Anupama.

It was a four-member team from here which reached Andhra Pradesh Saturday, and Sunday late night amid tight security brought back the child, which Anupama thinks that it was her baby that was forcefully taken from her on the fourth day the child was born and given in adoption to an Andhra couple.

It was a family court here, which acted first and when it was to have given the final clearance for their adoption, a huge media blitz came as a succour to Anupama. The Pinarayi Vijayan government to act and direct the CWC and KSCCWC to act quickly after the court stopped all the follow up procedures for legalising the adoption to the Andhra couple.

Monday morning a team of qualified professionals along with the authorities reached the child care centre to take the sample from the baby.

Meanwhile, Anupama has alleged that the office of State Health Minister Veena George is playing foul in the entire sequence of events.

SFI activist Anupama, granddaughter of one of the topmost yesteryear CPI-M leaders in the state capital, and her husband Ajith had approached the State Police chief and the Child Welfare Committee in this regard. It was only after the couple approached the media that things started to move in their favour. Now all eyes are on the results of the DNA, which is expected to come out Wednesday.

