Champua: The body of a nine-year-old boy, who was missing since Monday evening, was found stuffed in a sack at Gopinathpur village under Champua police station in Keonjhar district Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Pabana Munda, son of late Rahas Munda of the village.

According to sources, villagers spotted the big sack near the house of one Gouranga Patra of the village Tuesday morning. On opening the sack, the villagers found the body of Pabana and informed the police.

Champua police station OIC Debaki Nayak, along with SDPO Bijay Mallick, reached the spot for investigation. A scientific team and a dog squad also rushed the spot and after collecting samples from the spot launched an investigation with the help of the sniffer dog.

Meanwhile, Budhuni Munda, mother of the deceased, Tuesday morning lodged a written complaint alleging murder of her son, who, she said, had gone missing since Monday morning.

Acting on the complaint, police seized the body and registered a case (327/24). They also sent the body to Champua hospital for post-mortem.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

PNN