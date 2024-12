Puri: A 53-year-old man died after falling into an open drain in Gajapati Nagar area in Puri Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Pradipta Choudhury. The incident occurred around 9 am when Choudhury was attending a nature’s call near the open drain at Sanikata in Gajapati Nagar.

Locals informed the Kumbharpada police and Fire Services personnel who reached the spot and rescued Choudhury. He was rushed to a nearby healthcare facility where doctors pronounced him dead.

PNN