Papadahandi: Police Monday recovered the body of a person who was missing since December 5 from Aamapani ghat of Maidalpur panchayat under this block in Nabarangpur district.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Bhatra of Jhadakusumi village. The authorities found Bhatra’s throat to be slit when the body was recovered.

Villagers spotted the body Monday morning and immediately informed Maidalpur police. Later, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. Police say prima facie it is a case of murder and they have launched an investigation from the murder angle.

Sources said that some yet-to-be identified persons had called him out of his house December 5 night. Finding him missing, family members launched a frantic search for him but could not trace him anywhere.

PNN