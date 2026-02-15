Nayagarh: A partially burnt body of a 65-year-old man, who had been missing for six days, was recovered from a forest near Gudupangi village in Nayagarh district, police said. The deceased, Gokul Pradhan of Gudupangi, went missing February 9.

After searching forests, ponds and relatives’ houses without success, his wife, Sita Pradhan, lodged a complaint at the Nayagarh Sadar police station February 10.

Police registered a missing person case (5/26) and began an inquiry. Villagers searching the Dadhinauti forest located the body in a semi-burnt and decomposed state. Police recovered the body and sent it to the Nayagarh District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem. It was later handed over to the family. Pradhan’s son, Sanjay Pradhan, alleged foul play, claiming the condition of the body suggested an attempt to destroy evidence.

A bag and clothes believed to be of the deceased were found near the body, along with puffed rice, a water bottle and torn slippers. Police seized the items. Family members suspect he may have come in contact with an illegal electric snare allegedly set for hunting, and that the body was later moved.

Inspector-In-Charge Priyatama Pradhan said the cause of death would be confirmed after the post-mortem.