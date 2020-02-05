Deogaon: In a suspected case of human sacrifice, police recovered severed body parts of a minor boy from Songarh riverbed in this block under Bolangir district Wednesday. The boy had gone missing since January 22 from a brick kiln. The deceased has been identified as a resident of Siletkani village of Deogaon block.

Tuesday evening villagers spotted a dog feasting on a severed leg of a human being. They informed the police who with the help of a sniffer dog carried out a search operation. It was then they came upon the other severed parts of the minor boy.

Locals alleged that the boy fell victim to human sacrifice which is still prevalent in some parts of rural Odisha. They demanded immediate arrest of the miscreant (s) involved.

Later top cops including additional superintendent of police Manoranjan Pradhan, sub-divisional police officer Srimant Barik and Deogaon IIC Ranjan Bariha reached the spot and launched an investigation.

PNN