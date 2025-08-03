Rourkela: The body of a minor girl, who was missing since last Friday, was found hanging inside a jungle near her home in Odisha’s Sundargarh district Sunday morning, police said.

The incident happened at Lulkidihi village under the jurisdiction of the Talwara police station in the district.

According to the police, the girl had gone to the forest to graze cows and goats Friday.

When she did not return home in the afternoon, her father searched for her in the locality and reported the matter to the police after failing to find her, the police said.

The police began searching for the girl with the help of sniffer dogs Sunday morning and found her body hanging from a tree in the nearby forest, a police officer said.

Local youths had seen the deceased girl talking to a person from neighbouring Chhattisgarh. Another local was also present there, he said.

The police have detained the two men and initiated an investigation into the case.

It is learnt that the girl had come in contact with one of the detained persons through social media, the police officer said.

The sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Sundargarh, Nirmal Mishra, said, “We have just got some clues and have detained two. The actual reason behind the girl’s death can only be known after we get the post-mortem report examination.”

