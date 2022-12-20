Nayagarh: A 12-year-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped while returning home from tuition, was rescued Monday from a house situated about 500 metres from his residence in Pandit Sahi locality of Kural village under Odagaon police limits in Nayagarh district. The boy was identified as Amrit Patra, 12, a student of Class-VII and son of Purna Chandra Patra, a resident of the village. The victim had gone missing for the last five days. It is suspected that the abductors abandoned the boy after failing to take him out of the village. A woman, who had gone to fetch water, noticed the victim frantically waving at her from a room. She first opened the door of the room to free Amrit and then informed the local sarpanch who in turn alerted the boy’s family members and other villagers.

Cops also arrived at the village shortly and took the victim and his parents to the Odagaon police station for questioning. Later, the boy was taken for a medical check-up before being handed over to his family. Currently, Amrit is in the hospital.

However, police are yet to find out the circumstances leading to the mysterious disappearance of Amrit. He had gone for tuition Wednesday at 5.00 pm and was supposed to return home by 7.30 pm. When he did not return, the family members initially thought he might be at one of his friend’s house. When it got too late at night, the family suspected that Amrit had been kidnapped. When contacted, Nayagarh SP Alekh Chandra Pahi stated that the boy had not been given food for five days for which he has developed weakness and nausea.

“Currently he is being treated at a hospital. Amrit will be questioned once he recovers and his health improves,” the SP added. However, police are still clueless regarding the persons involved in the abduction of the minor. Though police suspected it to be a case of kidnapping, they are surprised as there was no ransom call to Amrit’s family. Now, the sudden reappearance of Amrit has added mystery to the case. Meanwhile, the village sarpanch asserted Monday that Amrit had been kidnapped and kept in the room with his limbs tied. However, other residents of the village failed to throw any light on the entire incident. Amrit’s family also informed that they do not have enmity with anyone in the village. So they are also clueless as to who could have kidnapped Amrit and kept him confined in a room.