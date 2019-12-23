Dharmagarh: The body of general manager of Mukhiguda Indrabati Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC), Narayan Prasad Meher, who had gone missing since December 17, was recovered Monday from a bush near a mobile tower at Mukhiguda in Kalahandi district Monday.

The deceased’s wife alleged he had been kidnapped and murdered. She also accused Mukhiguda police of failing to carry out the investigation properly. She alleged that it led to the death of her husband.

On the other hand, local residents staged a road blockade by placing the body on the road, demanding a CBI inquiry into the incident. The absence of OHPC officials at the spot also infuriated the crowd.

Sources said, the people examined the bush after foul smell emitted from it. They then discovered the body. They immediately informed the police who reached the spot along with a sniffer dog.

Family sources said, Meher had left for his office December 17 and never returned. Even when he did not return home late into the night, his wife Surekha lodged a complaint with the Mukhiguda outpost, alleging he might have been abducted.

Meanwhile Kalahandi SP B Gangadhar and some other officials reached the spot. They held discussions with people who were agitating and assured them that the criminals would be apprehended soon.

PNN