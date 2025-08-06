Rayagada: A jackfruit trader, who had been missing for the past three months, was found murdered and buried at a cremation ground in Halua Tota area under Rayagada police limits, officials said Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Somanath Jani of Mediput under Nandapur police station in Koraput district had reportedly been abducted three months ago.

Following an investigation, Nandapur police traced his decomposed body to a burial site near Halua village cremation ground in neighbouring Rayagada district.

The body was recovered in the presence of family members and other locals. Police said Jani was abducted and killed, and his body was secretly buried.

As part of the investigation, three individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Although the body was found in Rayagada district, the case is being handled by Nandapur police with full cooperation and assistance from the Rayagada police.

