BHUBANESWAR: Mission Shakti Mela, the flagship fair of Directorate of Mission Shakti under the Department of Women and Child development, concluded amidst immense fanfare at Exhibition Ground here Monday.

Tukuni Sahu, Minister, Women & Child Development & Mission Shakti was the chief guest at the valedictory session of Mission Shakti Mela where best performing women SHGs were felicitated.

The fair had 202 stalls for display and sale of various handloom, handicraft, non-timber forest produce (NTFP), spices and non-farm products. During this exhibition-cum-sale, women SHG products worth Rs 6.055 crore have been sold.

Sujata R Karthikeyan, commissioner-cum-director, Directorate of Mission Shakti, said, “Mission Shakti Mela is a unique initiative by the government to extend a platform to the women SHGs and Producer Groups (PGs) to display and sell a wide range of products.”

“This will not only help urban consumers gain knowledge and access to diverse and unique SHG products at Bhubaneswar, but also enable rural and urban women producers to showcase their products, develop market linkages and further refine their products according to current consumer preferences,” she added.

The gala event was visited by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other dignitaries. During his visit, Patnaik appreciated the entrepreneurship initiatives of women SHGs.

On this occasion, collaboration of Directorate of Mission Shakti with Flipkart, a leading e-commerce platform of India, was announced to promote online sale of women SHG products. An exclusive Mission Shakti e-commerce portal is being developed in collaboration with Tata Trusts dedicated to market women SHG products online.

Mission Shakti is also partnering with ORMAS to strengthen 300 women Producer Groups across the state. Besides, Mission Shakti Bazaar at Gandamunda, Bhubaneswar with 64 retail outlets is being built to make SHG products available round the year for the urban population.