Bhubaneswar: In a significant move to empower women and promote Odisha’s weaving heritage, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced a strategic partnership between Mission Shakti and the Weavers’ Service Centre, Government of India.

The MoU, signed Tuesday at Mission Shakti Bhawan Auditorium, aims to strengthen women-led weaving enterprises through skill development, design innovation, and improved market access.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering women and promoting economic self-reliance.

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent Mann Ki Baat mention of Odisha’s Santali weaving tradition from Mayurbhanj and the women’s Sankirtan groups of Keonjhar, she said, “Our mothers are making Odisha proud.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, we aim to transform ‘Lakhpati Didis’ into crorepatis.”

The partnership aims to provide design mentoring and prototype development, train self-help groups (SHGs) in modern weaving techniques, support digital cataloguing and professional product photography, and facilitate market linkages for both national and global outreach.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary Shalini Pandit noted that thousands of women in Odisha are already involved in weaving, tailoring, and embroidery.

“This initiative will help create an enabling ecosystem for these SHGs to scale up their efforts,” she said.

Mission Shakti Director Monica Priyadarshini underscored the objective of building sustainable, women-led weaving enterprises focused on value-added textile products.

Deputy Director of the Weavers’ Service Centre, Bikash Kumar, acknowledged the national recognition of Odisha’s handloom talent and welcomed the collaboration as a means to enhance both creative and commercial opportunities.

PNN