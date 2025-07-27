Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida Sunday announced that the beneficiaries will receive the third instalment of the Subhadra Yojana on Raksha Bandhan August 9.

Addressing a public meeting in Konark, Parida said the state government is committed to empowering women through sustained financial support.

She said the third phase of disbursement will also include around 1.88 lakh left-out beneficiaries, who will be covered in a phased manner. Those found eligible before August 9 will be included in the rollout.

Parida clarified that the scheme is meant only for women earning less than Rs 2.5 lakh annually and not paying income tax. “Those earning above the threshold or filing income tax returns will be excluded,” she said.

The Deputy CM added that the government aims to ensure doorstep delivery of Subhadra funds, even in remote areas like Kotia, through an extensive door-to-door survey.

“I will personally visit Kotia to monitor the Subhadra Yojana enrolment process,” she added.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to distribute the instalment amount at a public event in Jeypore, Koraput, August 9, Parida said.

