New Delhi: New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of the first T20I against Pakistan, scheduled Friday at Eden Park in Auckland, after testing positive for Covid-19, the New Zealand Cricket Board said on Friday.

The all-rounder is presently undergoing isolation in an Auckland hotel and will travel solo to home in Hamilton, where the second T20Iis scheduled to take place Sunday.

“Mitch Santner won’t travel to Eden Park this evening for the opening KFC T20I against Pakistan after testing positive for COVID earlier today. He will continue to be monitored over the coming days and will travel solo home to Hamilton,” a statement from New Zealand Cricket read.

Santner’s proficiency with both bat and ball makes him a crucial player for the Blackcaps, and therefore, the hosts might feel the impact of his absence.