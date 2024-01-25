Brisbane (Australia): Mitchell Starc became the fifth Australian bowler to take 350 Test wickets after claiming three on the opening day of the first test against West Indies at the Gabba Thursday.

The 33-year-old Starc reached the milestone when he had Alick Athanaze (eight) caught behind by Alex Carey. He had earlier picked up opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul (21) when he was caught at slip by Steve Smith.

Starc made it 351 when he removed Justin Greaves (six) with the last ball before the first break in the day-night match.

West Indies was 64-5 after winning the toss and electing to bat.

Starc has been a master in day-night cricket. He has 64 wickets in his 12th pink-ball test at an average of 18. Australia has won all the previous 11.

Starc became the 27th bowler in the game’s history to reach the mark.