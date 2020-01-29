New Delhi: Captain of the Indian women’s team for 50 overs matches, Mithali Raj shared Wednesday the poster of Shabaash Mithu which is a biopic on her. Actress Taapsee Pannu will be playing the role of Raj in the film.

Mithali, in her Instagram post, thanked the makers of the movie for sharing her story with the world. “Big thank you to @viacom18 for sharing my story with the world,” Mithali wrote in her post.

Mithali also had a message for Taapsee. “@taapsee you ARE going to ‘hit it out of the park’!!,” her message read.

It should be stated here that Mithali has been one of the most successful woman cricketers India have ever produced. In a career spanning over two decades, Mithali has played 209 ODIs, 10 Tests and 89 T20Is. Her tally of 6,888 runs is the most by any woman cricketer in ODIs. Mithali also led India in two 50-over World Cups, in 2005 and 2017. On the second occasion, the women’s team reached the finals only to be beaten by England. Apart from that, Mithali has also led India in three editions of the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2012, 2014 and 2016.

It should be stated here that Mithali Raj retired from the T20 format as she could concentrate on the 50-over format. She is the second woman cricketer on who a biopic is being made, the other one being fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. The biopic on the Bengal pace woman has been titled Chakdah Express with the first lady of Indian cricket Anushka Sharma playing the role of Jhulan. Shooting for the film recently took place in Kolkata.

