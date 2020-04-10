Bhubaneswar: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has given its nod to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH) to test corona samples.

Taking to his twitter handle, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik informed that MKCGMCH, has been permitted by ICMR, Delhi to conduct COVID-19 testing. The second MCH after SCBMCH will help in carrying out tests in southern part of the State, further strengthening Odisha’s fight against the pandemic.

MKCG MCH, Berhampur has been permitted by @ICMRDELHI to conduct #COVID19 testing. The second MCH in the state after SCBMCH will help in carrying out tests in southern part of the state, further strengthening #Odisha’s fight against the pandemic. #OdishaFightsCorona — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) April 10, 2020

With this, the total COVID-19 testing facility in the state has risen to four. The other three COVID-19 testing facilities in the state are RMRC Bhubaneswar, SCBMCH in Cuttack and AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Testing for COVID-19 is expected to begin at MKCGMCH from April 13 -Monday.

MKCHMCH apart, Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) Bhubaneswar is set to build a COVID-19 testing centre. The proposal has been approved by the department of biotechnology (DBT) under the Union ministry of science and technology.

The state health and family welfare department issued an official statement saying “The director of ILS Bhubaneswar has informed health secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal that they have received the permission of DBT to conduct COVID-19 testing. The testing will commence next week.”

Director of ILS Bhubaneswar Ajay Parida said that they will start COVID-19 testing from April 13 -Monday.