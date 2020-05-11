Berhampur: Nurses working at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH) here called off in the afternoon the agitation they had launched Monday morning demanding proper protective gear for them during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. They had been agitating in front of the superintendent’s office.

Nurses from the MKCG Medical College and Hospital have been deputed to work at the special COVID-19 facility set up at Sitalapalli. They alleged that they were being forced to work in COVID-19 wards without personal protection equipment (PPE). This is putting their lives in danger.

Ganjam district has emerged as the coronavirus hotspot in Odisha with 137 positive cases till Monday afternoon. All the patients are being treated at the hospital in Sitalapalli.

When they launched their agitation Monday morning, the nurses said that they have been demanding PPEs for a long time. They also said that the COVID-19 hospital at Sitalapalli lacked proper drinking water facilities.

The nurses called off their discussion after Berhampur sub-collector Shinde Dattatraya Bhausaheb reached the spot. He conducted a discussion with the agitating nurses and said that their grievances will be addressed properly.

