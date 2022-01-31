Nayagarh/Nuagaon: Dasapalla MLA Ramesh Chandra Behera has allegedly violated model code of conduct and Covid norms by organising a meeting of party workers seeking votes for a party candidate in Nuagaon block of Nayagarh.

For free and fair elections, the State Election Commission (SEC) have prohibited party meetings/gatherings amid enforcement of Covid norms in view of a spike in infection cases.

As per the SEC directive, a candidate can’t accompany more than five people with him/her during the campaign.

The MLA had allegedly organised a meeting of party workers from 11 panchayats at Ramchandi Mandap near Mahipur, seeking their support to ensure win of the party’s Zilla Parishad candidate (Zone-17).

It was alleged that hundreds of party workers attended the meeting. A GRS was also present there.

Block electoral officer (Nuagaon BDO) Pramod Kumar Nayak said he would look into the matter and assured that action will be taken against those who attended the meeting.

PNN