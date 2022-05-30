Daringbadi: The villagers of Maoist-infested Gadapakali village under Daringbadi block in Kandhamal district, which hit the headlines in 2012 after the abduction of two Italian tourists by Maoists, were in for a pleasant surprise Sunday when MLA Saluga Pradhan, BDO Gadadhar Patra and Pliheri sarpanch Paul Pradhan trekked up the hill by foot and inquired on their living conditions. The officials travelled around 10km by foot over difficult terrain to reach Gadapakali village.

They talked to the villagers about the education of kids, healthcare facilities available and distribution of ration in the village. Among the various problems that plague the village is absence of a proper road, mobile network, lack of a school, proper electrification and drinking water facilities. The villagers narrated that in the absence of roads, they are forced to carry pregnant women and sick persons in makeshift stretchers to hospitals.

They informed that sometimes the patients die en route to hospital. Village seniors also informed the lawmakers that even though many kids in the village want to study, they cannot do so as there is not a single school. The MLA and BDO gave a patient hearing to the problems of the tribals and assured them that their plight will be brought to the notice of the district collector and the state government. They promised to solve all the problems before biding the tribals farewell.

On their way back, the officials also travelled to nearby villages like Sulumaha, Lambabandha and other inaccessible villages and reached out to the people living there in pathetic conditions. It is worth mentioning, the Maoists had abducted two Italians tourists Boscusco Paolo and Clandio Colangilo back in March 14, 2012 from Gadapakali village.

The Maoists had reportedly put forward a 13-point charter of demands for the release of the hostages. Among the demands were the halting of anti-Naxal operations and withdrawal of cases against tribals lodged in jails ‘in the name of Maoists’. Since then Gadapakali village has taken the appearance of a haunted place with officials shunning the locality due to the fear of Maoists. So the visit by the MLA and BDO will certainly give new hope to the tribals.